Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Increases Dividend to GBX 29.39 Per Share

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DPH opened at GBX 4,877.64 ($63.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.83. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,916.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,205.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

