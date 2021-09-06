Define Market Cap Hits $45.91 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Define has a market cap of $45.91 million and $82.20 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Define has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.