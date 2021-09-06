DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

