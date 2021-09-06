DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $30.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

