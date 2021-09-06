DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.58 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.