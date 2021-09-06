DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

