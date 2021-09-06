DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $70.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DT. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.