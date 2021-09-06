DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,958.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $10,820,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

TECH stock opened at $513.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.04 and a 200-day moving average of $428.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.