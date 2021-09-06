DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,552 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

