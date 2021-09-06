Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $1,002,081.78 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI opened at $54.53 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

