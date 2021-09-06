Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,558 shares of company stock worth $3,563,186 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

