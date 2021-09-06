DePay Market Cap Tops $3.27 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $43,586.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00151602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00208850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.47 or 0.07539494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.70 or 0.99832284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00963418 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

