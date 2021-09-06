Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,384,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $202.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.33. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

