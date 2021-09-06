Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Public Storage by 32.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $209.47 and a 1 year high of $331.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

