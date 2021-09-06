Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $112,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,860,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Amphenol by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 121,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

