Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $129,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

