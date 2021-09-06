Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $108,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 176,484 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,004,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

