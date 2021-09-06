Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

