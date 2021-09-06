Desire Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Desire has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $37,066.90 and $34,717.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,563.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.13 or 0.07596754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00434795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $782.67 or 0.01517887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00144427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00607792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00576944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00379150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

