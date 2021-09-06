Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.47 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.29 ($9.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.