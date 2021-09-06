DEX (DEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,494.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $442,127.67 and $1,494.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00796219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00047546 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

