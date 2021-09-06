Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

