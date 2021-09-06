Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

