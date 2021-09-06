DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 1.9% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DocuSign worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock traded up $15.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,144. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.