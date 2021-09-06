DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

