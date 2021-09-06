Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

