Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,029 shares of company stock valued at $38,774,739. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

