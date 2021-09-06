Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. 118,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,448. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

