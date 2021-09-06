DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

