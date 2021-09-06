eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.