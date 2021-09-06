Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,659 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 311.8% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 213.4% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.53. 1,124,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,175. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

