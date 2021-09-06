Elitium (EUM) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $119.25 million and approximately $455,102.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00008285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00016838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00146179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.00793932 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

