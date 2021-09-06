ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €13.83 ($16.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.30. The stock has a market cap of $876.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

