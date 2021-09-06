Elysian Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $348,980.15 and approximately $146,546.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00796406 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

