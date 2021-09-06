Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Endesa has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.