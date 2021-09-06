Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Entegris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 90.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $309,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.81 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.