Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.81 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.