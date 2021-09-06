Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,184 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

