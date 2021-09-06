Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,617 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.30% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $55.48 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.