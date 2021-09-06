Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

