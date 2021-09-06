Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 306.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

BATS IGHG opened at $75.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

