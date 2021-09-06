Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Global X MLP ETF worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 311,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 79,625 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $35.19 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

