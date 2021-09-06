EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,176. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

