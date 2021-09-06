EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,644 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

DLR stock opened at $167.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

