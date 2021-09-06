EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

