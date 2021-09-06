EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

