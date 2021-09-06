EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.