Equalizer Hits Market Cap of $12.08 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $787,112.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.