Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

AEO opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.