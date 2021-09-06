Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Macerich Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

